Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,385 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Choice Bancorp were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 131,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCBP opened at $24.75 on Monday. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.85.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

In related news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $30,693.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

