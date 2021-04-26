Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 245.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of CLRB traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 709,850 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

