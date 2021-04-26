Ccore Price Tops $0.0309 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $52,453.61 and $119.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ccore has traded down 61.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.85 or 0.00744878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00094425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.74 or 0.07362262 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.