CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CBFV. DA Davidson lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 10,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,485. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

