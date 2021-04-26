Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 312.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.31. The stock had a trading volume of 51,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,719. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

