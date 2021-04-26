Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CWQXF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. Castellum AB has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $25.20.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

