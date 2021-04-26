Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $10.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $285.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. Analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,276.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

