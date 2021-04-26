Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives $9.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Casa Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. 7,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.36 million, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares in the company, valued at $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 over the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

