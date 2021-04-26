Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.
CARR stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $44.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
