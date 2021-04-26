Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

CARR stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $44.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

