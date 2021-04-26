Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.21 ($20.25).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour stock opened at €15.76 ($18.54) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €14.93 and its 200 day moving average is €14.39. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.