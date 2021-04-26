Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL stock opened at $190.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.22. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $191.76.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after buying an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,803,000 after buying an additional 46,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,398,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.