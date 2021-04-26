Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.52.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 132.37. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.15.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,379,000. Insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706 in the last three months.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

