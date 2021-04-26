Capitala Finance (CPTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Capitala Finance to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The investment management company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%. On average, analysts expect Capitala Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

NASDAQ CPTA opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.