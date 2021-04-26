Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.16.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.34.

Shares of ERF opened at C$6.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.63.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.