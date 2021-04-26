Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

SWN opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $338,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 906,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 77,609 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,249,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 684,745 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

