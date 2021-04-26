Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 180,954.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 377,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,350 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,650. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

