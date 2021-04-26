Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.82

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$127.82 and last traded at C$127.13, with a volume of 551722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$126.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$124.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$113.03. The company has a market cap of C$56.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.7099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Insiders sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

