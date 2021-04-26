Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 1.4% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

NYSE CM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,716. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

