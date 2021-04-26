Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Increased to $0.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.21.

CDPYF opened at $44.34 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.1068 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

