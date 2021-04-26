Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lifted to “Mixed” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Canada Goose from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.34.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $4,707,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Canada Goose by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 337.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

