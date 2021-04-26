Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

CATC opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $591.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,716,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

