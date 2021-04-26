Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,372,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.09. 3,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,953. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.03.

