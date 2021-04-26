Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,107,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,638. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $101.95.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

