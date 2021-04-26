Cambridge Advisors Inc. Invests $518,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $419.71. 108,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.04 and a 200 day moving average of $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.