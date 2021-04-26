Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $475,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.36. 118,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,756. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

