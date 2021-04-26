Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $341.00. 122,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,844. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $228.30 and a 1-year high of $342.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

