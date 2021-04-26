Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,312 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

BOND stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,429. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.55 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.64.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.