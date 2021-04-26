Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) shares fell 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. 3,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 506,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

