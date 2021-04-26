Cabot (CBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Barclays increased their price objective on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

