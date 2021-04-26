Byrna Technologies Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 28th (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BYRN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.90. 559,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 233.99% and a negative net margin of 209.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bradley Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

