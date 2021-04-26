Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $380.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores traded as high as $331.17 and last traded at $321.57, with a volume of 327014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.04.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.39.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.06.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

