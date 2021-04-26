Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $380.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores traded as high as $331.17 and last traded at $321.57, with a volume of 327014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.04.
BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.39.
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.06.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
