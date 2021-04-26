Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

BVRDF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

