BTIG Research Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,725.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,394.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

