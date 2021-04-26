Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.18

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.18 and last traded at $106.22, with a volume of 913070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $69,648,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $30,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 256,185 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,315,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its position in Brunswick by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 193,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

