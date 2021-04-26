Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,931 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,320. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

