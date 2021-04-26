Bruderman Asset Management LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 31,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.39. 43,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,133. The firm has a market cap of $376.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

