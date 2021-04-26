Bruderman Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 2.7% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,704,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,964,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 521,753 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,171,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

