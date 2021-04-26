Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 10.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.83. 36,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

