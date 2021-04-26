Bruderman Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.17. 981,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,232,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

