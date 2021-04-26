Bruderman Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA remained flat at $$79.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 895,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

