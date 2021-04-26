Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys 551 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.8% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.36. 16,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,043. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

