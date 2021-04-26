Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Holdings Lifted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $1,264,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $10,482,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $3,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,563. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

