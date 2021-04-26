Brokers Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMA. Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

CMA opened at $70.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

