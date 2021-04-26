Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $511.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$500.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$489.58.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$461.94 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$302.33 and a 52-week high of C$489.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$465.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$443.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

