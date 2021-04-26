Brokerages Set The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Target Price at $148.93

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.93.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $133.61 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

