Brokerages Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Target Price at $175.83

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $238.69 on Friday. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $114.02 and a 12-month high of $242.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.97.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.