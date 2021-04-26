Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Target Price at $52.00

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

NPIFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 9,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.