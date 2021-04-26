Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Target Price at $15.06

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

MTDR traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after acquiring an additional 861,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

