Brokerages Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) PT at €63.14

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.14 ($74.28).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

ETR:DLG traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €64.60 ($76.00). The stock had a trading volume of 140,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €26.41 ($31.07) and a one year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €64.21 and a 200 day moving average of €50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

