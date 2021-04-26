Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Target Price at $63.17

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

AER stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. 15,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,783. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -228.35 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $62.66.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

